× Walmart to give over $5.7 million in pay increases, and other perks to Utah workers

UTAH – More than 12,500 Walmart and Sam’s Club workers in Utah will receive pay increases and bonuses, totaling more than $5.7 million.

“The increased wages and benefits in Utah are part of Walmart’s Jan. 11 announcement that it is raising the starting wage rate for hourly associates across the country to $11,” a spokesperson for Walmart wrote. “Walmart will provide a one-time cash bonus of up to $1,000 to eligible associates as well as expand its benefits offerings.”

Walmart also announced that in Utah and across the county, associates will receive expanded parental and adoption benefits. These benefits include ten weeks of paid maternity leave for full time employees, six weeks of paid parental leave to salary and full time workers, as well as $5,000 in support for full time employees who are seeking to adopt children.

“We are building on investments we’ve been making in associates, in their wages and skills development,” said Doug McMillon, Walmart president and CEO. “It’s our people who make the difference and we appreciate how they work hard to make every day easier for busy families.”

Associates will hear more from their managers in the coming days about details.