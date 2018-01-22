Update: Dog rescued from salt flats healthy, responding to treatment after brush with death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY - Kelly, the dog who made animal lovers around the world rejoice after a miraculous rescue on the Bonneville Salt Flats is recovering and is getting healthier.

In an update video made by the Utah Animal Adoption Center, Kelly is seen with less scabs on her face, and she is wagging her tail and loving the attention of her caregivers.

Kelly was found earlier this month by Matt Bently, who was out with his dog in the desolate area. Kelly appeared to have been out on her own for quite some time.

The shelter manager at the Utah Animal Adoption Center, Lila Oulson, couldn't believe her eyes.

“I have never seen a dog in that bad of shape,” she said.

After beginning to receive treatment, Kelly appeared in the video to be doing better, and the scabs on her body were appearing to heal. She also was starting to grow fur.