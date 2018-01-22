× Trespassing deer takes ‘polar plunge,’ gets stuck in pool

TOQUERVILLE, Utah – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said that a deer got stuck in an above ground pool, after taking an unexpected plunge.

The sheriff’s office stated that at around 4:00 a.m. on Monday, Sergeant Abbott and Deputy Jensen responded to a report that a deer had become stuck in an above ground pool, and could not get out.

Sergeant Abbott was able to pull the deer out of the water using rope.

After getting out of the pool, the deer quickly ran off.

“Just another example that you can never know what to expect during your shift patrolling in Washington County. Great Job Deputies,” the sheriff’s office wrote.