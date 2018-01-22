× There will be no battle between the Allosaurus and Utahraptor in the Utah State Legislature

In a bill that was already drawing quite a bit of public feedback, Sen. Curt Bramble, R-Provo, has introduced a compromise. He had originally proposed naming the Utahraptor as the state fossil, replacing the Allosaurus.

That prompted a bit of push back from Allosaurus fans. So now, Senate Bill 43 has been modified to keep the Allosaurus as the state fossil. Now, the Utahraptor will be the state dinosaur.