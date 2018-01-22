× Police: St. George man steals car at Denny’s after his breaks down

ST. GEORGE, Utah — A St. George man is accused of stealing a car from a Denny’s parking lot after his own vehicle broke down in the same lot, St. George News reports.

Donald Kevin Alldredge, 58, told a Washington County deputy he was given the car while he was at Denny’s, according to a statement of probable cause.

But the car, a 2017 Toyota Camry, had been reported stolen five days earlier, on January 13.

“It appeared when Donald’s vehicle (had) broken down, he transferred all his property into the 2017 Camry,” the arresting deputy wrote in the statement.

Alldredge was taken to Washington County Purgatory Correctional Facility. He faces a second-degree felony theft charge.

Click here to read the full story on StGeorgeUtah.com.