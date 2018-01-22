× Pleasant view man sentenced for murder of infant son

PLEASANT VIEW, Utah – A pleasant view man has been sentenced to fifteen years to life imprisonment, plus $1310.57 in restitution for murdering his two week old baby.

Krystopher Cleary, 22, faced a 1st-degree felony murder charge stemming from the death of his infant son, Kyson Cleary in Dec. of 2015.

According to a probable cause statement, the Pleasant View Police Department responded to Cleary’s residence, on Dec. 15, 2015, on a report that Kyson had stopped breathing. Doctors at Primary Children’s Hospital discovered that the baby had suffered traumatic injuries, and had a broken collar bone. Doctors also confirmed that there was, “no plausible accidental mechanism such as a fall or a drop that would account for the injuries.” The baby passed away on Dec. 20, 2015.

Cleary was interviewed by police, and he told them that while he was changing the baby’s diaper, he held the infant, and heard its clavicle “pop.” Cleary said that the infant then turned purple, and quit breathing. Cleary told his wife what happened. She immediately ran the baby upstairs to her mother, who performed rescue breathing until paramedics arrived.

“After interviewing the two parents the focus shifted towards the father, and after a week long investigation and evidence collection, we’re confident we had enough evidence to make an arrest on the father,” Chief Ryon Hadley with the Pleasant View Police Department said.

Cleary was sentenced to first degree felony murder Monday. He will be confined in the Utah State Prison to serve out his sentence.