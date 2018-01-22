Fox13 and Cyprus Credit Union surprised sixth-grade teacher Mrs. Jones at Willow Elementary School in Tooele with a $1,000 check and the title of Teacher of the Month! Mrs. Jones was nominated thanks to her one-on-one attention to students and taking the time to recognize their unique strengths. She has been teaching for more than two decades and says she keeps coming back year after year thanks to her incredible students. Congratulations Mrs. Jones!
Cyprus Credit Union Teacher of the Month: Mrs. Jones at Willow Elementary
