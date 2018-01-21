× Center Street reopens after downed power lines cause closure

UPDATE: As of 4:30 p.m., firefighters say Rocky Mountain Power has removed the downed power lines and all roads have reopened.

Firefighters say there is currently no ETA on restoring power to the affected area.

Previous story continues below:

NORTH SALT LAKE — Center Street is closed east of Redwood Road all the way to 700 West Sunday due to downed power lines.

South Davis Metro Fire first tweeted about the issue around 4 p.m., saying the intersection of Redwood and Center was closed. About 10 minutes later they stated the intersection itself is open but Center Street is closed east of Redwood to 700 West.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Firefighters say the power lines are arcing across the road, necessitating the shut down. Firefighters are waiting for crews from Rocky Mountain to arrive on scene to make repairs.

It is unclear how long the closure will last or whether or not the power line issue has resulted in power outages for nearby customers.

Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.