Suspect dubbed ‘no-pants bandit’ after theft at iconoCLAD arrested by North Salt Lake Police

NORTH SALT LAKE — More than a month after a theft and brawl at a Salt Lake City store was caught on camera, police have captured the suspect dubbed the “no-pants bandit.”

IconoCLAD in Salt Lake City captured the theft and brawl on camera on December 6.

Store employees recognized Dallas Tall that day due to another recent crime at the store. They say Tall had stolen from them before.

“He grabs a pair of pants, pops into a very, very back little corner, drops his pants and puts on another pair,” store manager Molly Kiefer said of that first theft.

When Tall allegedly shoplifted from the store a second time on December 6, store employees confronted him and an altercation ensued. The man left some items behind during his escape that helped police identify him.

According to booking records, North Salt Lake Police arrested Tall Friday around 9 p.m. He was booked into the Davis County Jail on charges that include retail theft, securities fraud, robbery, and operating a vehicle on the highway without license plates attached.