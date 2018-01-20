× Amber Alert activated after 8-year-old abducted in South Salt Lake

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — An Amber Alert has been activated in South Salt Lake after authorities say a man abducted an 8-year-old girl.

Police are looking for a maroon 2013 Chrysler Town and Country with Nevada license plate 125 B91.

Police are looking for 53-year-old Robert Winston, who is described as being 5-feet, 6-inches tall and weighing 202 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Winston is a non custodial parent and kidnapped his daughter, 8-year-old Jazsmine Corianna Leah Winston, age 8. The girl stands 4-feet 8-inches tall and weighs 80 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink and white ski jacket and white boots.

Police believe the two are traveling with Jazsmine’s older sister and may be heading toward Las Vegas.

The abduction occurred in the area of 220 East 3300 South around 4:30 a.m., according to police.

Anyone who sees the vehicle, the suspect or the child should call their local police department.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.