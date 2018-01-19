× Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert back after knee injury

SALT LAKE CITY — Rudy Gobert is ready play again after a sprained knee left him on the sidelines for more than a month.

Gobert suffered the knee injury during a December 15 game in Boston. The Jazz won that game against the Celtics, finishing with a score of 107-95, but Gobert and teammate Derrick Favors were both injured. Favors suffered a laceration above his left eye, forcing him to miss two games.

The Jazz face off against the New York Knicks Friday night at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Tip-off is at 8:30. Watch FOX 13 News at Nine for updates on the game.