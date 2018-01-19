× Police identify man killed in motorcycle crash in American Fork

AMERICAN FORK, Utah — One person was killed after a motorcycle collided with a car in American Fork Thursday night.

Friday, police identified the deceased as 20-year-old Joshua Price of Roosevelt.

Lt. Josh Christensen with American Fork Police Department said the crash occurred at 700 East and State Street shortly after 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

A motorcyclist traveling eastbound on State Street struck a car that was traveling westbound and making a turn onto 700 East.

The motorcyclist was thrown from the vehicle upon impact with the car, and Price was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car has not been cited or charged in connection with the crash, Christensen said.