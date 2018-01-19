× Gov. Herbert: ‘every reason to believe’ Utah’s National Parks will remain open during government shutdown

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — As the possibility of another government shutdown looms, Utah Gov. Gary Herbert says they expect Utah’s National Parks would remain open even if the federal government does not.

Gov. Gary Herbert issued a statement Friday regarding the shutdown, urging the US Senate to come to a deal that will allow the federal government to remain functioning.

Herbert stated that if the government does shut down, the State of Utah’s operations will continue as normal. He also states that the current administration is working with Utah to make sure that programs like SNAP and WIC can use existing reserves to continue to function during the shutdown.

“Additionally, we have every reason to believe that Utah’s National Parks will remain open, albeit with limited services,” Herbert stated.

Herbert states a website has been created to provide Utahns and visitors with updates regarding the status of various areas during the shutdown. The page also includes nearby alternatives to National Parks and notes that this weekend’s winter storm could cause unexpected road closures in National Parks where snow removal is not being undertaken.

The website states that all of Utah’s ski resorts would be unaffected by a shutdown.

Herbert’s full statement can be viewed in the tweet below: