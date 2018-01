SALT LAKE CITY – A man is in the hospital after the last northbound FrontRunner train of the night hit him.

It happened just after 11 p.m. near South Temple and 600 West.

UTA Police say the man was not in a train crossing and was actually on the tracks.

Police have not identified the man in his early 20s.

He went to the hospital with severe injuries.

No one else was injured.