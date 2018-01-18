Suspect wanted after boy’s emergency medical supplies, family credit cards stolen

LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah – Unified Police officers are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect accused of stealing a child’s emergency medical supplies as well as the family’s credit cards.

Officers said a family went on a hike starting at the White Pine Trailhead in Little Cottonwood Canyon Wednesday at about 3:30 p.m.

When they returned to their car about 15 minutes later, someone had broken into it and stolen a purse, credit cards and the boy’s medical supplies valued at about $8,000.

According to police, this suspect then went to three different stores and bought about $2,500 in gift cards and a drink.

Anyone with information can contact the Unified Police Dept. at (801) 743-8407.