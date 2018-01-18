× Police: Gang member arrested in Millcreek after stolen car chase

MILLCREEK, Utah – A known gang member is in custody after leading officers on a chase in a stolen car.

Police arrested 26-year-old Joshua William Moore overnight.

Authorities found him driving a stolen car at about midnight and tried to pull him over but he sped off.

Officers used spike strips to stop the car and Moore jumped out and ran.

A K-9 helped take him into custody near 1100 E. 3300 S.

“When you’ve got a fugitive on the run with several, many warrants, you never know what they’ve been up to so it’s good to get him off the street and to investigate it a little further and see if he’s been involved in any other crime,” Lt. Bill Robertson said.

Police questioned and released a woman who was in the car with him.