I-15 closed at 7500 South in Midvale after tanker catches fire, explodes

MIDVALE, Utah -- Both directions of I-15 are closed in Midvale near 7500 South after a double gasoline tanker caught on fire and then appeared to explode Thursday night.

Video captured by a Utah Department of Transportation camera showed the flames. UDOT says northbound traffic is being diverted at 9000 South and southbound traffic is being diverted at I-215.

The fire and closure has led to "considerable congestion" on surface streets, UDOT stated as of 8:30 p.m. UDOT recommended drivers use alternate routes like Bangerter and Redwood Road.

The tanker was traveling in the southbound lanes, but both directions are closed as fire crews respond from all over the Salt Lake Valley.

Utah Highway Patrol confirmed just before 8 p.m. that I-15 is closed in both directions near 7500 South due to the fire.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured or what caused the fire.

