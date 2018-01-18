Amazon releases list for HQ2; Utah is not on it

SEATTLE – Amazon released its shortlist for HQ2, its second headquarters in North America.

Utah didn’t make it. The closest location on the list is Denver.

The company states it expects to invest more than $5 billion in construction and grow the second headquarters to include as many as 50,000 “high-paying jobs.”

Amazon said it expects HQ2 to create “create tens of thousands of additional jobs and tens of billions of dollars in additional investment in the surrounding community.”

