Utah County launches new 911 text messaging service

OREM, Utah – The Orem Police Department announced that all of Utah County will be launching a 911 text messaging service, where people will able to be connected to a dispatcher via text.

“If you can call 911 for help, please do, but for those times when you can’t call, there is now ‘Text to 911’. This new feature is also a benefit to the hearing impaired and can be helpful in an emergency as opposed to a voice call to 911” the police department wrote in a statement.

For citizens who are in a situation where it would be dangerous to call 911 and speak to a dispatcher, “Text to 911” could prove to be life-saving.

“Cases of abuse, burglary and robbery have been successfully reported across the country by callers who have been able to text 911 without tipping off a suspect. We are happy to be able to offer this life saving service to our citizens,” the police department said.

“As the public safety professionals in Utah County we are always working to improve our ability to respond to emergencies to help keep you safe.,” a press release on the new service said.