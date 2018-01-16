The magic of the Midway Ice Castles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Utah locals know all about the Midway Ice Castles, but it's grown much bigger than just Midway.

Co-founder Ryan Davis states that in nine-year, they've built about 28 ice castles in different states and even Canada.

The ice castles not only attract families but professional photographers and videographers as well.

Check out the video above to see how Ryan made his imagination a reality, how the ice castles got their claim-to-fame, and how they're built.

Fridays and Saturdays there is a high energy fire show at the Midway Ice Castles from 7:15 pm to 10:15 pm.

For more information, visit www.icecastles.com/midway