Recipe: Chorizo Hash

Chef Todd is in the kitchen with Budah today showing us how to make a delicious Chorizo Hash! Check out the recipe below!
Chorizo Hash
Ingredients:
- 1 pound ground Chorizo Sausage
- 1/2 cup sweet potato -- small dice
- 1/2 cup russet potato -- small dice
- 1/2 cup Yukon gold potato -- small dice
- 1/2 cup carrots -- small diced
- 1/2 cup parsnips -- small dice
- 1/2 cup sweet onion -- small dice
- 1/4 cup herb mix -- equal parts chopped parsley, chives, and basil
- 1 teaspoon Chef Todd's Pit Seasoning
Directions:
- Cut all potatoes and vegetables into small or medium dice. Blanch and Shock them to 40% cooked.
- In a hot skillet brown the chorizo and remove from skillet, set aside.
- With some of the remaining fat from the chorizo saute the potatoes and vegetables until lightly brown and cooked, fold in the chorizo in the remaining 2-3 minutes of cooking.
- Add in the seasoning and herbs, stir well to incorporate the flavors.
- Serve as is or top with pepper jack cheese!