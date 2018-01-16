Recipe: Chorizo Hash

Chorizo Hash 

Ingredients:

  • 1 pound ground Chorizo Sausage
  • 1/2 cup sweet potato -- small dice
  • 1/2 cup russet potato -- small dice
  • 1/2 cup Yukon gold potato -- small dice
  • 1/2 cup carrots -- small diced
  • 1/2 cup parsnips -- small dice
  • 1/2 cup sweet onion -- small dice
  • 1/4 cup herb mix -- equal parts chopped parsley, chives, and basil
  • 1 teaspoon Chef Todd's Pit Seasoning

Directions:

  1. Cut all potatoes and vegetables into small or medium dice. Blanch and Shock them to 40% cooked.
  2. In a hot skillet brown the chorizo and remove from skillet, set aside.
  3. With some of the remaining fat from the chorizo saute the potatoes and vegetables until lightly brown and cooked, fold in the chorizo in the remaining 2-3 minutes of cooking.
  4. Add in the seasoning and herbs, stir well to incorporate the flavors.
  5. Serve as is or top with pepper jack cheese!