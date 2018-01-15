Utah was last state to name MLK Day, and it came close to failing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY - In 1986, Coretta Scott King spoke to Utah lawmakers from the well of the Senate floor, asking for their votes to create a state holiday in honor of her husband, the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

In the days following Kings visit, the legislature stalled in it's attempt to create Martin Luther King Jr. Day, instead compromising with the creation of Human Rights Day.

Fourteen years later to the day, Utah was the only state without a day named for King. Their best attempt to change the name was dead.

Then came the resurrection described in the video above.