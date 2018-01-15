× Search continues for missing teens after Jeep found in Juab County

JUAB COUNTY, Utah — Volunteers on horseback and another group of volunteers in four-wheel drive vehicles continued searching a remote area of Juab County Monday for two teenagers who disappeared late last month.

Last week, authorities in Juab County found a Jeep that Breezy Otteson and Riley Powell had been using before they were last seen on December 30.

On Saturday, volunteers searched the area south of the Jeep; they searched the area north of the Jeep on Sunday.

According to Amanda Hunt, who is Breezy’s aunt, neither of those searches provided any clues to Breezy and Riley’s whereabouts. T

There were no footprints or any other sign that Breezy and Riley had walked through the area, Hunt said.

