Roy firefighters teach children fire safety, show off their uniforms

ROY, Utah – The Roy Fire Department visited Country View Elementary School Monday, to show students what they do, as well as what they wear.

Captain Mike Hadley, Firefighter Dave Kingsley and “new recruit” Firefighter Tanner Russell visited the school, and spoke with students on fire safety.

Kids appeared to be “in awe,” as firefighters showed their breathing masks, and the way they get in and out of clothing.

“We feel these visits play a big part in educating our young people of the dangers of home fires and prepare them if a fire should start in their home,” Roy City Fire & Rescue said.

Check out some pics from the visit below: