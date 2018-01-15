Recipe: Protein Packed Steamer

Alex Daynes of My Own Meal Plan shows us how to make her favorite Protein Packed 'Starbucks' Steamer. It's the perfect beverage for any occasion, but especially mornings to give you that little protein boost your body craves in the morning! Check out the recipe below!

Find more of Alex's recipes at www.myownmealplans.com

Protein Packed 'Starbucks' Steamer
Ingredients:
  • 1/2 cup almond milk
  • 1 scoop UMP Protein Powder
  • A few drops of vanilla stevia sweetener
  • 1/2 cup water
  • 1 teaspoon postum

Directions:

  1. Start by whisking together almond milk and the protein powder flavor of choice. Add a few drops of vanilla stevia and whisk with a hand blender until frothy.
  2. On the stove top or in the microwave, heat up 1/2 cup water to desired steamer temperature. Pour into a mug and add 1 teaspoon of postum. While mixing, add frothy protein mix into postum blend. Enjoy!
  3. This will taste like a fancy Starbucks drink with no coffee. If you are not a fan of this flavor, you can also use a sugar-free hot chocolate mix in place of the postum!