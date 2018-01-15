Recipe: Protein Packed Steamer

Protein Packed 'Starbucks' Steamer
Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup almond milk
- 1 scoop UMP Protein Powder
- A few drops of vanilla stevia sweetener
- 1/2 cup water
- 1 teaspoon postum
Directions:
- Start by whisking together almond milk and the protein powder flavor of choice. Add a few drops of vanilla stevia and whisk with a hand blender until frothy.
- On the stove top or in the microwave, heat up 1/2 cup water to desired steamer temperature. Pour into a mug and add 1 teaspoon of postum. While mixing, add frothy protein mix into postum blend. Enjoy!
- This will taste like a fancy Starbucks drink with no coffee. If you are not a fan of this flavor, you can also use a sugar-free hot chocolate mix in place of the postum!