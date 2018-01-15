× Police: 17-year-old Eagle Mountain man accidentally shoots woman in the back

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah – The Utah County Sheriff’s Office said a woman was air-lifted to The University Of Utah Medical Center Sunday night, after being accidentally shot in the back.

According to Sergeant Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, the 19-year-old was accidentally shot in the shoulder. The bullet exited her chest.

The Utah County Sheriff said in a statement that the incident occurred after a 17-year-old picked up a rifle from a bed. The rifle reportedly had a round jammed in the chamber, which dislodged and fired when the firearm was picked up.

“This incident appears to have been a careless accident,” the sheriff’s office said. “Investigators with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office do not anticipate filing charges in this case.”