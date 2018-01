Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Families across Utah are rebounding from the holiday season trying to eat healthier and take care of ourselves.

As we start our New Year’s Resolutions, it’s time to get our healthy eating habits back on track. We’re talking today with Sebasthian Varas, Nutrition Services Director in the Canyons School District, to get some tips on how to get your kids to eat healthy snacks and meals.

Check out the video above to see the best way to make your kids lunches healthier!