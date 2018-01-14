× Midvale residents told to shelter in place, as police search for stabbing suspect

MIDVALE – Following an attempted homicide Sunday morning, Unified Police say they have located the suspect and set up a containment area around Monroe Street (150 west) and LaSalle Drive.

Residents in the area have been asked to shelter in place.

According to Unified Police, they believe the suspect was involved earlier in a stabbing around 6:10 a.m. in Springville and fled the scene. They located his vehicle around parked in front of a church at 8200 South 245 West and proceeded to call in a K-9 unit and SWAT team.

The church was originally under lockdown but eventually, residents were released to return home.

Fox 13 spoke with Lt. Foster Warren with the Springville Police Department, who told us the name of the suspect is Andrew Holloway. They say Holloway stabbed a Springville man multiple times in the face, head and once in the chest before escaping.

Unified Police say they believe he is armed and dangerous and has taken shelter in a home, which they are working at receiving a warrant to enter.

Lt. Warren says the dispute began Saturday night around 10:45 p.m. in Springville when they received a call from a woman stating her ex-boyfriend, Andrew Holloway, was chasing her and her boyfriend as they drove towards their house.

Springville police say they believed Holloway later slashed the tires and broke the windows of the current boyfriend’s truck. When police arrived he had already fled, however they discovered that he had violated a protective order against the female victim.

Sunday morning around 6:00 a.m. the woman told police that, after locking all the doors the night prior, someone was in the home. The male victim went to confront Holloway when he was stabbed repeatedly in the ensuing fight.

Springville police believe that Holloway forced his entry into the home.

While police were en route they say they received a report of the victim being stabbed repeatedly.

The male victim was transported to a hospital with serious stab wounds, it is unknown if they were life-threatening.

The male victim’s wound’s to his face required stitches, said Lt. Warren.

Police say the male victim wrestled away the knife during the fight, that’s when Holloway fled the scene. Police confirm that they have acquired the knife as evidence.

According to Springville police, Holloway’s vehicle was located in Midvale prompting the swat response. They say they have Springville detectives at the scene as well.

This story is developing and will continue to be updated as more details are released.