Two arrested in Wendover meth bust

WENDOVER – Two young men were put behind bars Friday night after Wendover Police responded to reports of criminal activity.

After arriving at the 100 block of Gardenia Way in Wendover Police say they arrested and charged 18-year-old Tooele resident Jack Daniel Shields and 19-year-old Brandon Hansen from South Jordan.

According to Wendover Police, Shields was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine, meanwhile, Hansen was booked for carrying a concealed weapon and being under the influence of methamphetamine.

It was not immediately available when the pair will face their initial court appearances.