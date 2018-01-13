Helicopter responds to injured backcountry skier in Big Cottonwood Canyon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BIG COTTONWOOD COUNTY, Utah -- LifeFlight is assisting search and rescue crews in Big Cottonwood Canyon after a woman broke her leg while skiing in the backcountry.

According to the Unified Police Department, a 24-year-old woman was skiing in the backcountry off Powder Park 1, which is between Big Cottonwood Canyon and Park City Ski Resort.

Fox 13 News first heard report of the incident shortly after 1:30 pm.

The woman suffered a broken leg, and Big Cottonwood Canyon will have intermittent closures as LifeFlight lands on the road to transport the woman off the mountain, police said.

It was not immediately clear how the woman broke her leg or whether she was alone or part of a group.

