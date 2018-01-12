× Susan G. Komen Utah office to close by end of month

HOLLADAY, Utah — Susan G. Komen’s Utah board of directors has voted to close the Utah affiliate’s office following fundraising decline and a poor financial forecast.

According to the Komen Utah board of directors, participation at their signature event Race for the Cure has steadily declined in recent years leading the affiliate to have 60 percent less revenue and an unsustainable financial forecast.

The board said Komen has to make changes as nonprofit operations change across the country due to the healthcare landscape, changes in treatment and delivery, competition for donor dollars and increased competition for events.

Komen Utah said their national headquarters is now streamlining operations by condensing affiliate offices that cover the same region.

As local operations begin to shut down, their sights will be set on getting the most out of the funds they have available for local organizations, Komen Utah said.

According to Komen Utah, organizations that were supposed to receive grants will receive it, as planned, through March 31, 2018.

Men or women who are currently afflicted by breast cancer can continue to find screening support, financial assistance, treatment aid, education, as well as family support through the national programs that Komen offers, the Utah board of directors said.

Questions can be directed to the local office via email at, info@komenutah.org or by phone at 801-733-4815.