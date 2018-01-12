× Pres. Trump’s lawyer arranged $130K hush money payment for adult film star, reports state

One of President Donald Trump’s lawyers arranged a $130,000 hush money payment for a former adult film star to keep her from publically talking about an alleged sexual encounter, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The WSJ report states she was paid a month before the 2016 election.

According to the WSJ, an attorney at the Trump Organization for almost a decade, Michael Cohen, carried out the transaction for Stephanie Clifford in Oct. 2016 along with her lawyer who negotiated the nondisclosure agreement.

