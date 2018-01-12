× Officer involved in deadly Elko County domestic dispute

ELKO COUNTY, Nev. — An Elko County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been involved in a deadly shooting, while responding to a domestic dispute.

The Elko County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for a domestic disturbance around 9:45 p.m. Thursday, January 11.

Deputies entered the home and went into a bedroom where they found a man and a woman. The man fired shots at the officer, hitting the woman in the exchange, ECSO said.

According to ECSO, the deputy then returned fire.

The man and the woman were both killed during the altercation, Elko County Sheriff’s Office said.

As of now the names of the man and woman have not been released.

ECSO said an investigation is underway.