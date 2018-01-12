‘I have never forgotten’: Dad tries to find daughter he gave up after brain aneurysm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HANOVER, Ind. – A man in Indiana is looking for his biological daughter, who he put up for adoption nearly 40 years ago, according to WAVE.

"She still was a tiny thing, laying in my arms, I remember," said Jerry Miller. "Beautiful baby."

Miller said he put his daughter up for adoption after doctors told him he needed surgery for a brain aneurysm and would probably be dead or in a vegetative state.

Miller’s wife was 17-years-old at the time and people told her she was too young to take care of the baby.

Miller has recovered from his surgery and wants to find his daughter.

"We can still be family and love each other,” he said. “If she didn't want that - we can still be friends."

He posted a photo on Facebook of himself holding a sign that reads:

Looking for my daughter born December 4th or 5th 1978 in Covington Ky. at St. Elizabeth Hospital. I have never stopped looking! Adoption records are sealed. Birth father Jerry Miller (and) birth mother Kathy Kabich (unsure of spelling). I had a brain aneurysm shortly after you were born and wasn't expected to live. You were adopted out while I was very sick. I just want you to know I have never forgotten.

If you have any information that might help him, you can send him a message on Facebook.