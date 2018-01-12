Community members line procession route to honor LDS President Thomas S. Monson

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- Many were unable to attend the Thomas S. Monson’s funeral Friday so instead they lined the procession route in downtown SLC to say goodbye.As the funeral procession slowly made its way to the Salt Lake City Cemetery some members gathered at the gates, making for a unique and intimate way to say goodbye to the LDS Prophet.“I didn't know what to expect but just driving by being able to pay respect and feeling of the Lord’s spirit was just amazing,” said the Koberstein family.Those closest to the LDS Prophet attended the private graveside service. Monson was laid to rest next to his wife in the same cemetery where eleven other LDS Prophets are buried.

Now that Monson is gone members say they will focus on following his example.