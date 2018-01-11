Utah Rep. Mia Love, a daughter of Haitian immigrants, responds to President Trump’s ‘s—thole’ comment

SALT LAKE CITY — Congresswoman Mia Love of Utah’s 4th Congressional District issued a statement Thursday in response to a controversial comment by President Trump, in which he decried immigrants coming to the United States from “s—hole countries.”

Read Love’s statement:

“The President’ comments are unkind, divisive, elitist, and fly in the face of our nation’s values. This behavior is unacceptable from the leader of our nation. My parents came from one of those countries but proudly took an oath of allegiance to the United States and took on the responsibilities of everything that being a citizen comes with. They never took a thing from our federal government. They worked hard, paid taxes, and rose from nothing to take care of and provide opportunities for their children. They taught their children to do the same. That’s the American Dream. The President must apologize to both the American people and the nations he so wantonly maligned.”