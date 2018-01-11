Utah Adventure: Winter at Soldier Hollow State Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Located up in Midway, Soldier Hollow is a great spot to enjoy winter activities this season. Whether you're hitting up the famous tubing hill or taking an instructional class, there is bound to be something for you.

The Tubing hill is open and ready for some fun! New this season, Soldier Hollow Nordic Center has upgraded its lift to a conveyor lift system - meaning faster lifts and shorter lines.

Longest tubing lanes in Utah with 1,200-foot sliding lanes Enjoy tubing under the stars at night with lights and rock out with the built-in sound system. Man-made snow is on the grounds, so don`t worry about lack-of-snow.

Aside from tubing, skiing, and shooting, the renovated ski shop is also a great place to visit this winter at Soldier Hollow. There are also lessons available for both Nordic Skiing and Biathlon, as well as an introduction and competition focuses Biathlon and Nordic program for kids.

Visit www.stateparks.utah.gov for more information.