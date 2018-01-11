× Lockdowns lifted at two Duchesne after shooting threat; student in custody

DUCHESNE, Utah – Lockdowns at Duchesne High and Duchesne Elementary have been lifted after a shooting threat was reported at the high school Thursday afternoon.

“Students are being released from school on schedule and buses will run as normal,” according to the school district.

Sheriff David Boren said one student is in custody but would not say how the student is related to the threat, if at all.

So far, authorities said no weapons have been found and no one has been injured.