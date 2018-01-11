× Suspect arrested in 2015 Kearns hit-and-run that left one man dead

REDDING, Calif. – Unified Police and the U.S. Marshals have arrested a man in a 2015 hit-and-run that left one man dead in Kearns.

Authorities arrested Tyler Hurt, previously a person of interest, in Redding, California, Jan. 9, 2018.

He is being held for the Nov. 22, 2015, death of 19-year-old Edgar Osvaldo Frayre-Rodriguez.

Unified Police said, back in 2015, was part of a group of three people on motorcycles near 4700 S. and 4000 W.

Officers said Frayre-Rodriguez made a wide turn, wobbled and was hit by an oncoming Jeep.

Police said Hurt was the driver of the Jeep, left the scene and has been wanted by police ever since.

Hurt is being held in Shasta County, Calif., awaiting extradition and prosecution by the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office.