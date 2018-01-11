× String of crimes leads to arrest of ‘known schizophrenic and methamphetamine user’ from Ogden

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — Police officers with Salt Lake County said a string of events, surpassing five crime scenes, has led to the arrest of an Ogden man who is a “known schizophrenic and methamphetamine user.”

Michael Bullock, 41, was booked into Salt Lake County Jail Tuesday on a number of charges for things he allegedly did while under the influence of a controlled substance, including an attempted carjacking, breaking into Deseret Power, smearing blood throughout a couple’s vehicle and public nudity.

An officer with the South Jordan Police Department was the first to respond to the initial scene, an attempted carjacking Sunday, January 7 at 10690 S Jordan Gateway.

At the scene, the officer said he spoke with a woman involved in the attempted carjacking. She said she and her husband saw two vehicles that appeared to have been in an accident. The couple then saw a man waving his arms at them and rolled down the passenger window to help, SJPD said. The woman said the man tried to pull her from the vehicle, her husband started to drive and they were able to get away unharmed.

It was at that point officers believe Bullock broke into the Deseret Power Building.

Before leaving the first scene the SJPD officer and another responding Sergeant inspected a nearby white Volkswagen Jetta which was found on the side of the road running and unoccupied. The officers found a Utah driver’s license on the floor belonging to Bullock, according to SJPD.

While the officers were conducting their search, another car which was smeared in blood stopped behind the Jetta. SJPD said the driver told them she was driving along Jordan Gateway with her two small children in the backseat when a man ran out into the roadway and smacked into the driver’s side of her car. Officers believe Bullock was the man involved.

Police then received a call from a man who reported he was approached by someone, believed to be Bullock, whom was covered in blood and talking to invisible people around him. This call led officers to the Deseret Power building where they saw shattered front doors and pools of blood around the property, according to SJPD.

It was at this point that yet another call was made to police reporting a separate attempted car jacking at 10888 S 300 W, near Air Medical Resource.

Draper Police Officers had taken Bullock into custody, he was covered in blood and naked, SJPD said.

When the responding SJPD officer arrived he said he saw a white mini van, the inside was coated in blood.

A woman, who was inside of Air Medical Resource and an owner of the mini-van, said she was waiting for her husband to pick her up when Bullock allegedly attacked her husband.

The trail continued when the responding officer said he saw a vehicle at the Volkswagen dealership with a severely damaged windshield which was also covered in blood.

Bullock was taken to the hospital for emergency surgical treatment. He told staff he had only taken a pain pill that night, but he also uses Adderall and Methamphetamine.

Bullock repeatedly told hospital staff that invisible people were trying to stop him from breaking windows, that his daughter had been kidnapped and Ogden was on fire. Bullock also said he was having problems with his ex-wife, South Jordan Police Department said.

SJPD reached out to Bullock’s ex-wife who said their daughter was not kidnapped and Bullock had recently violated the protective order she has against him.

According to the Weber County Sheriff’s Office, Bullock is a known schizophrenic and methamphetamine user.

Bullock now faces a slew of charges related to the series of events including assault, burglary, intoxicated person, reckless endangerment, three counts of criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, two counts of robbery and lewdness.