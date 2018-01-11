Rep. Love responds to President’s ‘s—hole countries’ comments

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- Congresswoman Mia Love responds to President Trump's comments on refugees from Haiti.

President Donald Trump is facing backlash for comments he reportedly made during talks about immigration Thursday evening saying, "Why are we having all these people from s---hole countries come here?"

Congresswoman Mia Love - the only Haitian American in congress- was on a flight from Washington D.C. to Salt Lake City, where she told Fox 13, she's hoping for an apology.

After the comment made national headlines, love responded with a statement saying her parents worked hard, paid taxes and rose from nothing to take care of and provide opportunities for their children.

"My parents never took anything they did everything they could to contribute to society and that's the American dream, that's where it comes from, I know because I'm living it," Love said.

Utah senator, Orrin Hatch wrote a tweet which said, "I look forward to getting a more detailed explanation regarding the president's comments. Part of what makes America so special is that we welcome the best and brightest in the world, regardless of their country of origin."

Others said, no explanation will make what President Trump said right for refugees.

"They are part of the community and myself included but when I head the President in those words, they're really offensive, they're really hurting us, that's not what we expect our President saying," said Aden Batar, the Director of Migration and Refugee services for Catholic Community Services of Utah.

Thursday night Mia Love reached out to the White House and extended an invitation to talk immigration reform with the President.

"I doubt a comment like that would have been made if someone like me is sitting across the table from him," Love said.