Letter leads deputies to woman’s body hidden in Garfield County home, man arrested

PANGUITCH, Utah – The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man after a 90-year-old woman was found buried under a large amount of coal in the coal bin at her Panguitch home Wednesday.

One of the victim’s relatives contacted the Washington County Sheriff’s Office about a letter she received from her uncle which stated her grandmother had passed away on Dec. 25, 2017, and that he, the relative’s uncle, had “taken care of the body.”

Washington County deputies then contacted the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office who took Pete Marker into custody.

The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office has not released any other details about the case at this time.