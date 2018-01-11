Gorgeous art and calligraphy designs made just for you

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Marni Butikofer, owner of Made By Marni B. Designs, creates her art with an unparalleled sense of craft.

Using watercolor and digital iPad with an Apple Pencil, she designs for her clients personalized custom art, calligraphy and design pieces.

Whether you're looking for a wedding or bachelorette invitations, baby nursery collages, cherished family quotes, family portraits and even pet portraits, Made By Marni B is the place to go.

Visit www.etsy.com/shop/MadeByMarniB to purchase a customized piece! You can also see more of Marni's work on Instagram @madebymarnib