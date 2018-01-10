Police officer reunites with child he rescued from frozen pond on Christmas Day

SOUTHERN UTAH — A police officer who jumped into an icy pond to rescue an 8-year-old boy who fell through the ice on Christmas Day recently had the chance to reunite with that child.

According to a press release from Washington County Sheriff’s Office issued Wednesday, Sgt. Aaron Thompson and 8-year-old Jason reunited January 1 at the pond where the rescue took place.

Thompson had punched his way through the ice to reach the boy, who had fallen through the ice and been in the water for at least a half an hour at that time.

“Sergeant Thompson and Jason’s family want to want to express their continued gratitude to those who helped make the rescue possible,” the press release states. “Both extend their thanks to the dispatcher who took the initial call as well as the local EMS staff, Lifeflight crew and hospital staff that were an integral part of Jason’s recovery.”

“The family is humbled by the overwhelming support from both the local community and people across the world.”

The child was released from a hospital a few days after the incident.

Sgt. Thompson gave Jason the sheriff’s badge he was wearing on the day of the rescue. Thompson had removed the badge and his other police gear before jumping into the water to make the rescue without waiting for crews with specialized equipment to arrive.

“Although it cannot been seen in the photo, Jason is proudly wearing the badge on his chest as the two gazed upon the location where they met one week earlier,” the press release states.