More than 3,600 without power in Utah County, including schools

UTAH COUNTY, Utah – More than 3,600 were without power near Eagle Mountain in Utah County, according to Rocky Mountain Power.

Officials have not said what caused the outages Wednesday morning.

Some schools in the Alpine School District were without power including Frontier, Eagle Valley, Cedar Fort and Mountain Trails.

The district said generators kept Mountain Trails, Eagle Valley and Frontier schools running.

Classes continued as scheduled at Cedar Fort as well.

Power was restored at the schools by 9:45 a.m.

According to RMP’s website, power was expected to be restored for other areas by 11 a.m.

