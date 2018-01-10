Lobster Thai Pot Pie

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1 Cup Chicken Stock

1 Pkg. Lemongrass Stems

6 Tbsp Butter

1 Cup Celery Root, peeled and diced small

1 Cup Onion, small dice

½ Cup Shallot, sliced

¼ Cup Mirin Wine

1/3 Cup All Purpose Flour

1, 13.5 oz. Can Coconut Cream

1 Tbsp Lime Juice

1 tsp Sriracha Sauce

1 Cup Peas, frozen, thawed

1 tsp Salt

¼ tsp White Pepper

2 Tbsp Parsley, chopped

2 Tbsp Cilantro, chopped

1 ½ Cups Lobster Meat, cooked, diced (approx. 3 tails)

1 pkg. Pie Crust, prepared

1 Lg. Egg Yolk

1 Tbsp Heavy Cream

Submitted by: Chef Cheryl SchaeferMakes approximately 6-8 servingsPrep time 1 Hour, 30 minutes, Bake time 25-30 minutes

Bruise the lemongrass stems with the back of a knife blade on a cutting board. In a small saucepan, cover and steep chicken stock with lemongrass for an hour or alternately, in a pressure cooker for 15 minutes. Strain out lemongrass stalks.

Preheat oven to 375.

In the meantime, in a large saucepan, melt butter over high heat. Add in diced celery root and cook for 3 minutes stirring occasionally. Add in onion and cook for 3 minutes more. Add in shallots and cook for 2 minutes more.

Add mirin wine to the pot and cook until the wine is reduced and the vegetables are tender, approximately another 2 minutes.

Add the flour to the vegetables and stir. Cook until the flour completely coats the vegetables and cooks to a light blonde color, about another 2 minutes.

To the vegetable pot, add in the coconut cream, lemongrass infused chicken stock, lime juice and sriracha and stir to combine. Cook over medium-high heat for 5 minutes until mixture combines and begins to thicken, stir frequently.

Add in peas, salt, white pepper, parsley and cilantro and stir to combine.

Stir in lobster meat and turn off heat.

Evenly divide the mixture into 6-8 oz. ramekins.

Cut the pie dough into circles measuring 1” larger than the ramekins.

Drape dough over filled ramekins. Pinch down sides and press to sides of ramekin. Poke 3-4 vent holes in the crust with the tip of a sharp knife.

Blend together the egg yolk and the cream to make an egg-wash. Brush the dough with the egg wash.

Place pot pie ramekins on a sheet pan and place in a pre-heated oven. Bake for 25-30 minutes or until crust is golden brown and filling is bubbly and hot.