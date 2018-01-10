Beauty Buzz: Kristin Ess Hair Products

Kristin Ess has a cult following on social media. People follow her to see how she styles the hair of celebrities like Lucy Hale and Lauren Conrad. She recently released her own brand of haircare at Target. It sold out almost immediately. Brooke and Britt tried out a bunch of her products and shared their favorites. You can find them all at Target for $10-$14. Get more information here. 