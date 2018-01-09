Winter storm to bring avalanche danger to much of Utah

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A wet and warmer weather system is moving through Utah bringing widespread showers with snow levels going up to 8,000 feet.

This means rain for the Wasatch Front with only higher mountain snow Tuesday.

Showers will continue through the day.

A cold front pushes in early Wednesday to drop the snow levels with the chance for light valley snow Wednesday morning.

