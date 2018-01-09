Utah crossing guard nominated for national award, brings smile to kid’s faces daily

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OGDEN, Utah – A beloved crossing guard has the chance to win a prestigious honor.

John Lewis, the crossing guard at Wasatch Elementary School, is nominated to be America’s Favorite Crossing Guard.

“This is an awesome thing, being a crossing guard,” Lewis said. “It makes you feel good when you can make sure all of the kids are safe.”

Lewis is one of 55 crossing guards from across the country nominated for the award. If he comes out on top, Wasatch Elementary will receive $500.

The retired semi driver believes his job duties go beyond keeping kids safe.

“If I can effect one little, one child, then I’ve had a perfect day,” Lewis said.

In the seconds he spends with the children while crossing the street, Lewis takes the time to make sure every student has a smile on their face.

“You can laugh with them, you can tell stories with them,” Lewis said. “By the time they are across the street, they got a smile on their face. They’ll wave to you and say see ‘ya big John.”

Lewis was nominated by Peggy Davis of the Ogden Police Department. She believes his work is making an impact in the lives of the students he serves.

“It’s really important that the kids know that they are loved by someone,” Davis said.

Parents are appreciative that Lewis not only keeps the kids safe, but also takes the time to enrich their day.

“He is, he’s joy,” said Anna Hunter, the parent of a second grade student at the school. “He’s an absolute inspiration to all of the kids.”

Voting for the award is being conducted at Safekids.org. Voting lasts through January 31st. People who want to participate can cast one vote, per device, per day.

Regardless of the outcome, Lewis isn’t going to change how he goes about his day.

“If they vote that’s fine. If they don’t, then I still love every one of them,” Lewis said.

This is the direct link to cast a vote:

https://www.safekids.org/crossing-guard