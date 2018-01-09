Layton SWAT standoff: Mother, children inside apartment with armed robbery suspect

LAYTON, Utah – One armed robbery suspect is in custody and another is still involved in the SWAT standoff at a Layton apartment complex.

Officials said one suspect remains barricaded inside the Stonehedge Apartments at 221 N. Fairfield Rd.

Layton Police said a mother and children are inside the apartment with the remaining suspect.

Authorities said the standoff began after a classified ad purchase turned into the robbery Tuesday afternoon.

Officers said two suspects pretended to sell a phone, met the victim in a fast-food parking lot and robbed the victim at gunpoint.

The suspects then ran to the apartment and did not cooperate with authorities.

No one has been injured.

Layton Police Lt. Travis